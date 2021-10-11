For Sale: 1941 Dodge Power Wagon with a Cummins 5.9 L Inline-Six

This 1941 Dodge Power Wagon is for sale on Hemmings in Duluth, Minnesota. The truck is powered by a turbocharged Cummins 5.9 L 12v diesel inline-six. The seller states the engine was rebuilt with Hamilton street camshaft, 4000 lb valve springs, SAC injectors, P7100 injection pump, new 62 mm turbocharger, and 4-inch stainless steel exhaust. The motor is paired with a Dodge A518/46RE four-speed automatic transmission built with billet shafts, Kevlar clutches, and Compushift TCU. The rest of the drivetrain consists of a NP 205 transfer case and 4.56 geared axles with a rear LSD. The truck rides on a 1993 Dodge D250 chassis with Skyjacker springs, Black Max shocks, crossover steering conversion, new steering box, and Weld Racing 17-inxh wheels with Milestar Patagonia MT 38-inch tires.

Source: Hemmings via Hemmings blog