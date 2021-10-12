4WD 1951 Dodge Truck with a Turbo 5.9 L Magnum V8

Josh Dietrich from Fed Up Fab channel built this 1951 Dodge B3D one-ton truck using elbow grease and the powertrain from a 1995 Ram 2500. Josh took the 5.9 L Magnum V8 from the 2500 and added Cometic MLS head gaskets, ARP studs, GT45 turbocharger, custom headers, water/methanol injection, and a Holley Terminator X ECU. The rest of thee 2500 drivetrain was added including the NV4500 five-speed manual transmission with a Spec Stage 3+ clutch and Dana 60 axles with 4.10 gears and a welded rear differential. He also added a set of Bilstein 812514-inch travel coilovers with a 3-link long travel front and rear suspension. Listen as Josh explains thee project at Holley’s MoParty 2021 or watch the project build series.

Source: Holley