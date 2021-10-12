Toyota Van with a Mid-Engine Twin-Turbo V12

James, Herman, and Jannie Redelinghuys are three brothers that own Sebring Racing Studio, a Porsche restoration company in South Africa. The team occasionally builds non-Porsche vehicles such as their wild Toyota Quantum (HiAce) project. The van is powered by a twin-turbo 5.0 L Toyota 1GZ V12 sitting in the cabin behind the driver. It features a custom intake, 12 injectors from a Porsche 911 GT3, two water-to-air intercoolers, and Maxx ECU. The V12 made 442 kW (592 hp). A three-speed automatic transmission with a high-stall converter sends power through a very short custom driveshaft to a Ford Mustang GT rear end with a LSD. The exterior features a S.A.D. Custom Japan body kit inspired by a Lamborghini Aventador covered in Lambo red and Xirallic pearl paint with a set of Audi R8 wheels. You can read how the project was born in TopGear’s article.

Source: Sebring Racing Studio FB page via Carscoops