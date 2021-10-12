For Sale: 1996 TVR Cerbera with a Maserati V8

This 1996 TVR Cerbera is for sale on The Market in Abingdon, United Kingdom. Under the modified hood with a BMW M4 scoop sits a 4.7 L Maserati V8 making 477 horsepower with open exhaust. The engine features a 90 mm throttle body, Ecumaster EMU Black ECU, and custom stainless steel exhaust. The drivetrain features a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission from a 2015 Camaro ZL with a modified Maserati F1 clutch, shortened driveshaft, and refurbished rear differential. Underneath the car is a stiffened chassis with GAZ Gold Pro shocks, modified front control arms, HISpec Mega Monster six-piston front brakes, and AP Racing drilled rotors in back. The Cerbera rides on 20×10 wheels with 255/35 tires in front and 20×11 wheels with 305/30 tires in back. Issues with the car are bubbling paint on the hood and scratches/chips on the rest of the body.

Source: The Market via Unique Cars for Sale Europe FB page