1971 Maverick with a Coyote V8

Revan Evan interviewed Mike Bowen at NMRA World Finals in Bowling Green, Kentucky about his 1971 Ford Maverick Grabber. Mike explains the car was originally built to compete in the Coyote Stock class but now competes in the Factory Stock class. Under the carbon fiber hood sits a 5.0 L Coyote V8 (Gen 1) paired with a G-Force G-101 four-speed manual transmission and 9-inch rear end. Mike’s best in the car (lighter weight) is a 9.25 sec at 143 mph. Listen as he explains the unique car before making several passes down the strip.

Source: REVan Evan