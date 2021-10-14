Lamborghini Gallardo with a Twin-Turbo LS3

ICT Billet built the “Amerighini” at their company in Wichita, Kansas. The project starts with a 2005 Lamborghini Gallardo that suffered a blown 5.0 L V10. Since the company specializes in LSx V8 swaps, their solution was replace the V10 with a twin-turbo 6.2 L LS3 V8. The motor features an upgraded camshaft, valvetrain, LS4 accessory drive system, and modified Haltech wiring harness. The car retains the Graziano six-speed transaxle thanks to a Race Car Replicas adapter plate and was converted from “E-gear” to manual shifting.

Source: ICT Billet FB page