Mike Finnegan’s Death Metal Charger with a Turbo 2JZ Inline-Six

Mike Finnegan‘s “Death Metal Charger” started life as a 1968 Dodge Charger built for ARCA stock car racing in 1969 after an accident. Unfortunately it sat for 50 years before Mike purchased it on eBay. On an episode of Roadkill Mike and Tony Angelo installed a 383 ci big-block Mopar V8 and Tremec six-speed manual transmission. The motor made 325 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque to the wheels through a Willys Timken rear end with 4.88 gears. On another episode of Roadkill, the same team swapped the Mopar V8 for a 3.0 L Toyota 2JZ-GE inline-six. Jay Meagher from Real Street Performance helped rebuild the naturally aspirated 2JZ for turbocharging using upgraded valve springs, Brian Crower camshafts, TT head gasket, Precision turbocharger, and MoTeC M130 ECU. Recently David Newbern and Mike swapped the Timken rear end for a Quick Performance 9-inch rear end with 3.70 gears.

Source: Finnegan’s Garage and MotorTrend