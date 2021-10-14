For Sale: RWD 1996 Geo Metro with a LS4 V8

This custom 1996 Geo Metro is for sale on Facebook and located in Nekoosa, Wisconsin. The owner built the car with a 5.3 L LS3 V8 sitting in the back. The motor features a truck camshaft, DOD (displacement on demand) delete, and electric water pump. The factory engine bay now holds a 17 gallon fuel cell. Power is sent to the rear wheels trough a 2001 Cadillac 4T80E four-speed transmission. The transmission features an E-Trans Control ManuMatic controller with allows for push button shifting. The interior features a tablet digital dash for OBD2 gauges and standalone oil and gas gauges. The owner states the car is 95% complete and has a steering issue. They say it gets “very light and touchy” above 70 mph and needs an alignment.

Source: Facebook Marketplace via The LS4 Kingdom FB group