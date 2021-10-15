Dodge Omni with a turbo 2.4 L inline-four

This 1979 Dodge Omni originally came with a carbureted 1.7 L Volkswagen EA827 inline-four and four-speed manual transmission. However the owner swapped the VW motor for a turbocharged 2.4 L EDV/EDT inline-four from a 2003 Chrysler PT Cruiser GT. The motor sits on custom motor mounts and features a SRT-4 intake manifold, Turbonetics T3/T4 BB turbocharger, Tial 38 mm wastegate, and SRT-4 intercooler. Fuel is fed through 850 cc injectors from a Walbro 255 pump controlled by a Megasquirt 2 standalone ECU. They replaced the four-speed with an A520 five-speed transmission with a locking differential and SPEC Stage 4 clutch. The car also features a subframe, brakes, springs, and wheels from a 1986 Shelby Charger. Unfortunately the motor blew and the car was eventually sold as a roller.

Source: Turbo Dodge via ESD reader