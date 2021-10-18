1963 Lincoln Continental with a 427 ci V8

J-Rod & Custom built this 1963 Lincoln Continental for Griot’s Garage at their company in Black Diamond, Washington. The car’s factory 430 ci V8 was replaced with a Ford Performance 427 ci Boss V8 crate motor making 535 hp and 545 lb-ft. The motor features a Boss 351 9.5 deck block, SCAT forged steel crank and H-beam rods, Mahle forged pistons, and a hydraulic roller camshaft. Out back sits a shortened 9-inch rear end with a Strange LSD with 4.11 gears and 31-spline axles. The car rides on a modified front suspension, 4-link rear suspension, and RideTech coilovers. A set of Forgeline CF3C wheels (20×9, 20×11) cover Baer 13-inch brakes with six-piston calipers in front and four-piston calipers in back. Read more about the project at MotorTrend.

Source: Griot’s Garage and project album