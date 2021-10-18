For Sale: 1973 Jaguar XKE with a Chevy V8

This 1973 Jaguar XKE is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Port Orange, Florida. The Series III coupe was converted to a convertible and repainted with “Steel Blue Pearl” paint in the early-1990’s. Under the vented hood sits a 5.7 L LT1 V8 bolted to a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission both installed in the mid-1990’s. The seller claims the motor saw a ignition system tune-up and replacement of the water pump, optic spark unit, and radiator in the last 1500 miles. They also state the fuel tank was refurbished and the lines/hoses were replaced. Power is sent to a factory rear end rebuilt in the mid-1990’s. The car rides on Koni shocks with Wilwood disc front brakes, and 15-inch wheels.

Source: Bring a Trailer