BMW E30 with a Supercharged Toyota V8

This BMW E30 arrived at Ace Customs in South Africa as a race car in need of work. It was powered by a supercharged Toyota 1UZ-FE V8. The company rewired the entire car and added a Spintronics ECU. It produces 170 kW (227 hp) to the wheels through a five-speed manual transmission and E30 limited-slip differential. The coupe rides on a set of BC Racing coilovers and features a custom aluminum dash in front of Cobra race seats with five-point harnesses. The most obvious change Ace Customs made was installing a Rocket Bunny widebody accented by a custom color and a set of Japan Racing wheels.

Source: Ace Customs FB page and Cars.co.za via Motor1