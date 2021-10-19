1971 Chevy C10 with a 383 ci V8

This 1971 Chevrolet C10 rolled into V8 Speed & Resto Shop with an empty engine bay, rusty chassis, and tired suspension. The company started by media blasting and powder coating the frame. On went new ball joints, tie rod ends, lowering spindles, springs, and shocks. They chose to power the truck with a 383 ci Chevy V8 crate motor featuring aluminum heads, hydraulic roller camshaft, and Holley Sniper EFI. The motor produces 430 horsepower and around 445 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a 700R4 four-speed automatic transmission and 12-bolt rear end with 3.08 gears. V8 Speed & Resto Shop replaced rusted-through metal and painted it to match the weathered body. They completed the exterior with new trim, wooden bed, and a set of Detroit Steel 20-inch wheels. You can view more photos of the build progress in the project album.

Source: V8 Speed & Resto Shop (build album) and V8TV