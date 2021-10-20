Nissan Patrol with a 2400+ hp 5.3 L Inline-Six

Joe Ordon built his Nissan GQ Patrol called “EVIL GQ” to drag race. The unique Patrol is powered by a turbocharged 5.3 L TB48 inline-six that made 2458 hp (1833 kW) and 1775 lb-ft (2407 Nm) of torque on Quickbits‘ hub dyno without nitrous. The motor features a Nitto stroker kit (billet crank, rods, pistons), upgraded camshafts, billet dry sump, 6Boost exhaust manifold, CPC intake, and Garrett GTX Gen 2 98 mm turbocharger. The engine runs on E85 fuel fed from 12 injectors by a mechanical fuel pump and controlled by a Emtron KV16 ECU. A M&M Turbo 400 automatic transmission sends power to a Patrol rear end sitting under a four-link rear suspension.

Source: EVIL GQ SWB Joe, EVIL GQ FB page, and Fullboost