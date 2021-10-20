For Sale: 1981 Ferrari 308 GTSi with a 2.9 L Quattrovalvole V8

This 1981 Ferrari 308 GTSi is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Lebanon, New Jersey. The car is powered by a 2.9 L Tipo F105 AB V8 from a 1985 Ferrari 308 Quattrovalvole swapped in 2011. The motor produces 237 horsepower and 192 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired to a five-speed manual transaxle with a clutch replaced in 2012. The exterior features a Euro-sytle front spoiler and 16-inch wheels from a Ferrari 308 GTS Quattrovalvole. Inside you find Ferrari 328 leather seats, Veglia Borletti gauges, power windows with motors replaced in 2017, and a fuse panel from Birdman’s 308 Parts. Some issues with the car is the AC is not working (removed the compressor during the engine swap) and there is rust around the wheel openings. The compressor is included in the sale.

Source: Bring a Trailer