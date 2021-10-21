For Sale: 2001 Honda S2000 with a LS2 V8

This 2001 Honda S2000 is for sale on Bring a Trailer and located in Bradenton, Florida. The S2000 is powered by a 6.0 L LS2 V8 installed using Import Muscle mount adapters and a Tweak’d Performance wiring harness. The motor features a LS7 camshaft and lifters, L92 heads, 1200 cc injectors, LS3 intake manifold, Holley Sniper 92 mm throttle body, custom stainless steel exhaust, and AEM ECU. The drivetrain consists of a T56 Magnum six-speed manual transmission with a twin-plate clutch (replaced in 2021) and a PuddyMod Stage 2 LSD. The car rides on Buddy Club adjustable coilovers and 16-inch wheels covering four-wheel disc brakes. The Carfax report lists an accident in 2004 which seller states required a fender replacement and a mileage inconsistency in 2020. Other issues include rock chips on front spoiler, paint cracking around windshield and front bumper, and belt noise when over 4,800 rpm and AC is on.

Source: Bring a Trailer