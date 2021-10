Reaper Performance Diesel is building a very unique 1969 Chrysler Valiant (VF) called “Roadkill” at their company in Perth, WA, Australia. This car originally came from the factory with either a 225 ci inline-six or a 318 ci V8. However neither of them would come close to the power produced by the twin-turbo 6.6 L Duramax V8 their installing in the engine bay. The goal is to make around 1000 horsepower and 2050 Nm (1512 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels.

Source: Reaper Performance Diesel FB page