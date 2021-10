James Rowlett’s friend owns a 1923 Ford T-bucket that scares everyone who drives it. It all started when the friend brought the car to James and told him to do something crazy. And James certainly delivered. Up front he installed a twin-turbo 5.3 L LSx V8 making around 700-800 horsepower on 14 psi of boost and E85 fuel. The Gen 4 motor features an upgraded camshaft, stock bottom-end, two VS Racing 6762 turbochargers, and a Terminator X ECU.

Source: Holley