For Sale: Porsche 914-6 with a 3.2 L Flat-Six

This 1970 Porsche 914-6 is for sale on Bring a Trailer located in Sugar Grove, Illinois. The car was converted to a race car by Bennett’s Rod Shop in Lewisburg, Ohio. It is powered by a 3.2 L flat-six from a 1984 911 Carrera mated to a 901 five-speed manual transaxle with a Quaife LSD. The transxle was built by Patrick Motorsports in Phoenix, Arizona. The car rides on Koni shocks and Fuchs wheels (15×7, 15×8) covering Boxster front calipers and 911SC calipers in back. The interior features racing seats with Simpson five-point harnesses, Momo Prototipo steering wheel, Safecraft fire suppression system, and roll cage. The sale includes a spare flat-six engine, five-speed manual transaxle, seats, and trim pieces.

Source: Bring a Trailer