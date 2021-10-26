1986 Corvette with a LS2 V8

Sinister Performance’s 1986 Corvette came with a 5.7 L L98 V8, 4+3-speed Doug Nash manual transmission, and a Dana 44 rear end with 3.07 gears. They replaced the L98 V8 with a 6.0 L LS2 V8 using modified Dirty Dingo mount adapters and a PSI Conversions wiring harness. The LS2 features CNC-ported 243 heads, 227/235-113 camshaft, 50 lb/hr injectors, and E38 ECU tuned by Sinister Performance. Other supporting upgrades include Summit radiator (SUM-384080), MuscleRods 1-7/8” stainless steel heads, and DeatchWerks DW200 fuel pump. They also swapped the 4+3 transmission for a TR6060 six-speed manual transmission with a Tick Performance LS7 clutch.

