Chevy Debuts the 670 hp DOHC LT6 V8

Chevrolet debuted the 2023 Corvette Z06 and its new heart, the LT6 V8. The hand-built 5.5 L motor produces 670 horsepower at 8400 rpm and 460 lb-ft of torque at 6300 rpm. This marks the highest horsepower naturally aspirated V8 to come in a production car. The engine features a 4.104-inch bore, 3.150-inch stroke, flat-plane crank, forged aluminum pistons, forged titanium rods, and six-stage dry sump system. Another big change for the small-block Chevy V8 is the addition of DOHC heads. These feature CNC-machined chambers and ports, dual-coil valve springs, titanium intake valves, and sodium-filled exhaust valves. In between the heads sits a new active split intake manifold with twin 87 mm throttle bodies.

Source: Chevrolet media via Road&Track