4WD Nissan Sunny with a 1500+ hp 4G63

Jack Krügel from JR-Autoteknik built his Nissan Sunny (Pulsar) for drag racing. Under the fiberglass front sits a turbocharged 2.0 L 4G63 inline-four capable of 1548 horsepower at 9,700 rpm on methanol fuel. The motor features a billet block, forged internals, Precision turbocharger, and FuelTech FT550 ECU. Power is sent to all four wheels through a ShepTrans dogbox and Extreme Tuners transfer case. The car’s best quarter-mile is 8.0 sec at 301 km/h (187 mph).

Source: JR-Autoteknik FB page, RACECITY Autos & Tuning, Gumbal, and PPF FB page via Jalopnik

