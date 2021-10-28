For Sale: 1986 VW Vanagon with a Subaru Flat-Four

This 1986 Volkswagen Vanagon is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Denver, Colorado. The Vanagon is powered by a 2.5 L Subaru flat-four making around 158 hp. The engine was installed by Rocky Mountain Westy in 2009. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a four-speed manual transaxle. The Vanagon has front disc brakes, rear drums, and rides on 14-inch wheels with BFGoodrich All-Terrain T/A 195/75 tires. The cabin features swivel captain’s chairs, sink, stove, refrigerator, cabients, and a Westfalia pop-top camper. Issues include paint chips and rust bubbles above driver-side’s wheel well.

Source: Bring a Trailer