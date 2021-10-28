Subaru BRZ with a LS3 V8

Adam owns a unique Subaru BRZ race car. After supercharging and turbocharging several FA20 motors, he opted to go in a different direction. Under the Varis hood sits a 416 ci stroked LS3 V8 from Katech making 503 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque to the wheels on 91 octane fuel. The motor features a Dailey 3-stage dry sump system, Vorshlag exhaust headers, and Pure Automotive MoTeC M130 ECU. A T56 Magnum XL six-speed manual transmission sends power to a Full Blown Motorsports 8.8-inch rear end with a Wavetrac LSD and 3.73 gears. The car rides on MCS 2-way remote reservoir coilovers and Titan 7 wheels covering Brembo Club Racing GTS brakes. Listen to Zack Klapman from The Smoking Tire explain what it is like to drive this car on the road. Then watch the owner race around Laguna Seca.

Source: GrabTheWheel and The Smoking Tire