Peter Björck from BJP Race is building a 1975 Volvo 245 called “Volvoghini” with a 5.0 L Lamborghini V10. It’s been almost a year since the last update. During the video Peter visited Auto Verdi to show the car’s five-stage dry sump pump system. In this update he explains work he’s performed on the wiring harness, electronics, steering system, and intake manifolds. Unfortunately it will be sometime in 2022 before the next update.

Source: PeterBjorck and @peterbjorck