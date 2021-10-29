For Sale: 1997 Porsche Boxster with a 550 hp Turbo Audi Inline-Four

This 1997 Porsche Boxster is for sale at Motor Werks Racing (MRW). The company built the car with a turbocharged 2.1 L Audi 20v inline-four. It makes 550 hp and 425 lb-ft of torque thanks to IE camshafts and forged rods, dual valve springs, titanium retainers,Inconel valves, BorgWarner EFR turbocharger, and water/methanol injection. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Boxster 986 transaxle with MRW custom axles. The suspension features MRW 2-piece adjustable control arms, Motion Control Suspension remote reservoir shocks, and billet camber plates. The tires are Michelin Pilot Super Sport with 245/35-R19 in the front and 295/30-R19 in the back. Other modifications include a custom interior and 997/GT3 body parts.

Source: Motor Werks Racing