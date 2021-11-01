1967 Kaiser Jeep M725 with a 392 ci Hemi V8

Mopar and Jeep Performance Parts are unveiling their Kaiser Jeep M725 concept at SEMA 2021. The companies converted a 1967 Kaiser Jeep M725 military ambulance to an off-road support machine. They did this by reinforcing the factory frame and installed a heavy-duty link and coilover suspension. Under the custom widened fenders are Rhino Armory eight-lug 20×12-inch wheels with 40-inch tires. The engine bay holds a 392 ci Hemi V8 crate motor making 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a TorqueFlite 727 automatic transmission, 271J transfer case, and a set of Dana 60 axles with 4.88 gears. The interior features Jeep Wrangler seats covered in canvas, custom steering wheel and column, and backup camera screen. The rear holds a bar table with a roof that raises 16 inches for more head room.

Source: Stellantis media