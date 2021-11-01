Audi RS5 with a 826 whp Turbo VR6

Olle Olsson sent an Audi RS5 shell to Team WL Racing in Sweden to build into a RWD drift machine. The team started by grafting in a Supra Mk4 front subframe and Wisefab angle kit. The team decided against using the factory 4.2 L FSI V8 or something similar. Instead they installed a turbocharged 3.0 L VR6 built by Motor Nord AB. It produces 826 hp and 931 Nm (686 lb-ft) of torque to the wheels. They paired the VR6 with a Samsonas sequential transmission and Winters quick-change rear end. The car is now owned by Rickard Ivars who plans on drifting it throughout Sweden.

Source: @wlracingteam, @motornord, and Snooken Recordings