Chevy Beast with a Supercharged LT4 V8

Chevrolet Performance is bringing their Beast concept vehicle to SEMA 2021. The project features a shortened Silverado short-bed chassis with a custom lightweight body. At the heart of the Beast is a supercharged 6.2 L LT4 V8 crate motor making 650 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. Power is sent to all four wheels through a 10L90 10-speed automatic transmission and two-speed transfer case. The truck’s long-travel suspension features remote reservoir shocks and a five-link with panhard bar in back. It gives the truck a 91-inch track with 12 inches of travel in front and 15.5 inches of travel in back. It rides on a set of Raceline RTM260M Avenger True beadlock wheels (20×10) with AMP Terrain Attack M/T 37 x 13.5-inch tires.

Source: Chevrolet media