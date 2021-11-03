1972 Maverick with a 600 hp Windsor V8

Dan Kuhn owns a 1972 Ford Maverick he built into a serious autocross racer. The factory Thriftpower inline-six has given way to a stroked 369 ci Windsor V8 built by McClain’s Engine in Missouri with a Dart block. The motor produces 600 horsepower on a 1:1 mix of 93 octane and 110 octane fuel. Power is sent through a C4 automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end with 4.11 gears. The Maverick rides on custom control arms, subframe connectors, QA1 double-adjustable front coilovers, and AFCO shocks and leaf springs. Listen to Dan explains the car at Holley’s Ford Festival 2021.

Source: Holley