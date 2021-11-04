Mazda RX-2 with a Turbo 13B

Mazda RX-2 built by PAC Performance with a turbocharged 13B two-rotor

PAC Performance is known for building amazing rotary-powered vehicles. Take for example this recently finished Mazda RX-2 Series 2. Under the hood sits a turbocharged 13B two-rotor built by PAC Performance. The motor features their billet plates, Garrett G42 turbocharger, Turbosmart ProGate 50 mm wastegate, Elite intake manifold, six 2000 cc injectors, and a MoTeC M130 ECU. Power is sent to the Mickey Thompson 235 radials through a PAC-spec C4 automatic transmission and Ford 9-inch rear end. The car rides on a adjustable front struts, adjustable rear trailing arms, panhard bar and stops thanks to a set of Wilwood four-piston brakes with 12-inch rotors in front and back.

Source: PAC Performance

