For Sale: 2001 Subaru Forester with a Turbo EJ207 Flat-Four

This 2001 Subaru Forester is for sale in Augusta, Georgia for $10,000 OBO. We originally shared the Forester in 2017 after it received a turbocharged 2.0 L EJ207 flat-four taken from a JDM 2005 WRX STI Version 8. The motor was purchased from JDM Nagoya Auto Parts with 46,706 km (28,583 miles) and installed five years ago. There have been approximately 40,000 miles have been put on it since the swap. The EJ207 produces 323 hp and 285 lb-ft of torque on 23 psi (1.6 bar) of boost and 93 octane fuel. The odometer shows 201,000 miles but the gauge cluster was taken from a WRX. Owner claims chassis/body has close to 180,000 miles. Seller is willing to drive a few hours to deliver/meet up or will help coordinate shipping.

If you have questions or are interested in purchasing, please contact owner via email at 01Forester@altmails.com

Powertrain:

Engine recently tuned by JRTuned

makes 323 hp and 286 lb-ft of torque on 93 octane fuel

five-speed manual transmission

Headers, downpipe, uppipe, HKS Carbon Fiber exhaust (all catless)

Turbo was recently split and inspected by Pavel Engines and came back with a good bill of health and cleaned up

Tomei silicone turbo inlet

Perrin Short Ram

ISC N1 coils with dope custom covers to keep em clean

AEM A/F with under 1000 miles on it

IWIRE harness

Suspesnion:

Whiteline KCA 313

STI CF front strut bar/unknown rear strut bar

Body:

recently repainted, it’s a 7/10, can take close-up photos, looks good from 2 feet away

Stb bumper, grill, hood, rear spoiler

JDM clear corners

Wheels/Tires:

Stb RAYS imported from Japan

Tires are ECSTA PS31 225/55ZR17 with around 10k miles, ton of tread left

Interior:

2005 WRX seats and cluster

ultra rare Subaru Casablanca floormats

momo steering wheel

short shifter

Old school Defi Boost and EGT (egt not hooked up but have the wiring/sensor)

PowerBass 10” PS-ADF110T

Issues:

has A/C, but small leak. Under 1 year warrant with Firestone.

Included in sale:

white Aerospec grill

Subaru JDM Nardi steering wheel

ARP extended studs