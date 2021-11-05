Drift Ford Sierra with a Turbo 2.0 L Cosworth Update

Emil Hartung has been having fun drifting his Ford Sierra around Denmark since we shared it in 2019. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.0 L YBG (green top) inline-four from a 4×4 Sierra Sapphire Cosworth. Emil paired the motor with a T5 five-speed manual transmission and Ford Scorpio Cosworth differential. When we published our first article Emil did not know for sure much power the engine was producing. However he recently contacted us to share the motor is making 383 horsepower and 420 Nm (309 lb-ft) of torque on 1.5 bar (21.7 psi) of boost.

Source: photos by Emil and @pigenmed