1964 Toyota FJ40 with a Cummins R2.8

Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers spent 1600 hours building this 1964 Toyota FJ40 at their company in Orchard City, Colorado. In the engine bay sits a turbocharged R2.8 diesel inline-four. From Cummins these motors produce 161 horsepower and 310 lb-ft of torque. The drivetrain features a Toyota H55F manual transmission and 2009 Land Cruiser 70-series axles. Underneath the company fabricated a custom front and rear suspension with a longer wheelbase (+4 inches), Bilstein 8125 coilover shocks, and a set of Maxxis Razr MT 33-inch tires.

Source: Proffitt’s Resurrection Land Cruisers