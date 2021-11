David Crowhurst and his Black Wanger Racing VW Beetle race car traveled to Santa Pod Raceway for Doorslammers and went 9.64 sec at 142.04 mph. The car is powered by a turbocharged 2.2 L Subaru EJ20 flat-four. The motor makes 700 horsepower and 700 lb-ft of torque on 2 bar of boost and a 150 shot of nitrous. David plans on upgrading the transaxle to handle 1000 horsepower over the winter.

Video of David’s personal best of 9.512 sec at 146.19 mph

Source: VeeDubRacing