For Sale: Custom 1961 Nash Metropolitan with a Honda F20C Inline-Four

This custom 1961 Nash Metropolitan convertible is for sale on Hemmings in Muncie, Indiana for $75,000. The car rides on a tubular chassis with a Mustang II front suspension, Flaming River steering rack, tubular control arms, and QA1 coilovers. The brakes feature SSBC four-piston calipers with 13-inch rotors in front and Toyota Supra 11-inch brakes in back. Under the hood sits a 2.0 L F20C inline-four and six-speed manual transmission both from a Honda S2000. A driveshaft made by Patterson of Indy sends power to a 1989 Toyota Supra rear end with a LSD and 4.30 gears. The body is lengthened 10 inches with steel fender flares by Gasoline Alley and covered by “Mercedes Silver” paint.

Source: Hemmings via Hemmings blog