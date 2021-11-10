1989 Formula 350 with a Twin-Turbo 408 ci V8

Hawks Motorsports is known for building wild Firebirds. Take for example their “Superhawk” project powered by a twin-turbo 408 ci LSx V8. The motor features an iron block, Trick Flow 235 cc heads, Hawks Motorsports custom forward-facing manifolds, and two Precision turbochargers. The motor is paired with a fuel system built to handle 900 horsepower and a Hawks Motorsports Level 2 T56 six-speed manual transmission. They improved the Firebird’s handling thanks to a BMR front suspension, Detroit Speed rear suspension, and a set of Forgeline WC3 wheels (18×10, 18×12).

Source: Hawks Motorsports (project page)