2020 BMW M2 Competition with a Hellcat Supercharged V8

Peter Filippo built this 2020 BMW M2 Competition at his company Filippo Speed Shop (FSS) in Cotati, California for owner @soco_cars_and_track to race at the track. The car’s factory twin-turbo 3.0 L S55B30T0 inline-six which made 405 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque was swapped for a supercharged 6.2 L Hellcat V8 making 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. The V8 features solid mounts and a modified front accessory system running only a water pump. Behind it sits a Sadev sequential transmission making it the second vehicle ever with a Hellcat and sequential transmission. The car rides on a MCS adjustable suspension with StopTech lightweight six-piston front brakes and four-piston rear brakes behind BimmerWorld forged 18×10-inch wheels. The exterior features carbon fiber fenders, hood, roof, trunk lid, and BimmerWorld wing. The factory glass was replaced with polycarbonate windows from Five Star Racecar Bodies. Inside the cabin you find Sparco race seat, harnesses, steering wheel, Tilton pedal box, FSS custom steering column, and TC Design custom roll cage.

Source: @filippo_speed_shop and SEMA Show