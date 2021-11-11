Toyota AE86 with a Turbo G16E Inline-Three

This unique Toyota AE86 is being built by Kunihiro Oto at his company DADDY Motor Works in Japan. For starters the car is no longer powered by a 1.6 L 4A-GEU inline-four. Instead the engine holds a turbocharged 1.6 L G16E-GTS inline-three. These motors are found in the GR Yaris and make 257–268 hp (192–200 kW) and 266–273 lb-ft (360–370 Nm) of torque. He’s paired the inline-three with a Toyota 86 six-speed manual transmission and a Toyota Crown (S110) rear end with an OS Giken differential. The car rides on a modified/tubular front suspension with a Roadster (MX-5) steering rack. Kunihiro plans to debut his creation at Tokyo Auto Salon 2022.

Source: DADDY Motor Works FB page, Web Option, and Speedhunters