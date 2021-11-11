1948 Chevy Truck with a Supercharged LSx V8 Making 500 hp on Hydrogen

1948 Chevy 3100 truck built by Arrington Performance with a supercharged LSx V8

Mike Copeland’s company Arrington Performance unveiled their 1948 Chevrolet Advanced Design 3100 truck called “Zero” at SEMA 2021. The truck is powered by a 6.2 L LSx V8 with a Magnuson 2650 supercharger on top. The company built the motor to run on hydrogen fuel and Kevin Oeste from V8TV reports it makes around 500 horsepower. Behind the motor sits a Tremec TKX five-speed manual transmission from American Powertrain and a Moser rear end with an Eaton Detroit Truetrac limited-slip differential. A set of Forgeline JO3C three-piece wheels (19×9, 20×12) with Continental Extreme Contact tires (235/40ZR19, 305/35ZR20) cover Baer six-piston disc brakes.

1948 Chevy 3100 truck built by Arrington Performance with a supercharged LSx V8

1948 Chevy 3100 truck built by Arrington Performance with a supercharged LSx V8

1948 Chevy 3100 truck built by Arrington Performance with a supercharged LSx V8

1948 Chevy 3100 truck built by Arrington Performance with a supercharged LSx V8

1948 Chevy 3100 truck built by Arrington Performance with a supercharged LSx V8

Source: Arrington Performance FB page, Forgeline, and V8TV

1 thought on “1948 Chevy Truck with a Supercharged LSx V8 Making 500 hp on Hydrogen”

  1. Jim

    Calling this zero emission is a falsehood. Yes, the primary byproduct is water, but there are oxides of nitrogen as well, since air is 78% nitrogen. If they ran this on hydrogen and pure oxygen, emissions would be closer to zero.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.