1948 Chevy Truck with a Supercharged LSx V8 Making 500 hp on Hydrogen

Mike Copeland’s company Arrington Performance unveiled their 1948 Chevrolet Advanced Design 3100 truck called “Zero” at SEMA 2021. The truck is powered by a 6.2 L LSx V8 with a Magnuson 2650 supercharger on top. The company built the motor to run on hydrogen fuel and Kevin Oeste from V8TV reports it makes around 500 horsepower. Behind the motor sits a Tremec TKX five-speed manual transmission from American Powertrain and a Moser rear end with an Eaton Detroit Truetrac limited-slip differential. A set of Forgeline JO3C three-piece wheels (19×9, 20×12) with Continental Extreme Contact tires (235/40ZR19, 305/35ZR20) cover Baer six-piston disc brakes.

Source: Arrington Performance FB page, Forgeline, and V8TV