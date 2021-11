It’s been two years since the last update on the ProPontiac project. For those who are unfamiliar with the car, it’s a highly modified 1974 Firebird with a fully independent suspension and a 500+ hp built 400 ci Pontiac V8. We are excited to see new updates from the Swedish owner. The recent work shows work area around the windshield and on the A-pillars before installing the windshield. You can view the car’s full specs here (Swedish) and follow the progress.

Source: ProPontiac FB page