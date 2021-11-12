For Sale: 1986 Chevy C10 with a Supercharged LS7 V8

This 1986 Chevrolet C10 Custom Deluxe is for sale on Bring a Trailer in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. The truck was built by KC’s Paint Shop in Fort Worth, Texas for SEMA 2015. In the engine bay sits a supercharged 7.0 L LS7 V8 featuring Mast Motorsport Black Label cylinder heads, SLP 2.3 L TVS 2300 supercharger, Hedman headers, and SLP Loud Mouth exhaust. A 4L80E four-speed transmission from Jake’s Performance with a billet converter sends power to a Currie 9-inch rear end. The truck rides on a Scott’s Hotrods ‘n Customs independent front suspension and Budnik 20-inch wheels with Continental Extreme Contact tires (275/35, 315/35).

Source: Bring a Trailer