For Sale: Custom 1984 Fiero with a T58 Turbine

This custom 1984 Pontiac Fiero is for sale on Hemmings in Prairie City, Iowa for $125,000. The sports car’s factory 2.5 L Iron Duke inline-four has given way to a General Electric T58 turboshaft. The turbine was converted from shaft drive to thrust drive thanks to “the addition of an afterburner and variable exhaust nozzle enabling it to produce thrust with or without the afterburner operating to conserve fuel while getting up to speed.” The turbine is supported on a custom tubular chassis and roll cage. The owner states the engine “needs some work, it doesn’t appear to be major. The symptoms point toward an oil seal that is allowing high pressure air from the compressor to enter the lube system.”

Source: Hemmings via Hemmings blog