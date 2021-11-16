RWD Princess with a Turbo Jaguar V6

Adam from Fab Co in Lincoln, UK is building a unique Austin Morris Princess. As the project’s “PrincesS-Type” name indicates, Adam is converting the car from FWD to RWD using a Jaguar S-Type powertrain. He’s replacing the factory transverse 2.2 L E-series inline-six a Jaguar 3.0 L AJ30 V6. Adam also plans on boosting the V6’s output to around 500 horsepower with either a single BorgWarner SX300 turbocharger or two Garrett GBC turbochargers. The project will require a lot of work and you can follow the progress on the FabCo channel.

Source: Fab Co FB page via ESD reader