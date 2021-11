Matt Brown has been converting a 1950 Jaguar Mark V to electric. The classic’s 3.5 L inline-six and factory drivetrain were replaced with a Tesla Model 3 motor, subframe, and batteries. The car is now able to drive and to celebrate, Matt took it to a British Car Cruise-In event. The event did not seem to enjoy the project but several visitors were.

Source: SuperfastMatt and @superfastmatt