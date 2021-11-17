1973 Beetle with a 600 hp Tesla Motor

This 1973 VW Beetle 1303 was built by Electric Classic Cars in Newtown, UK. The company replaced the factory powertrain with a 600 horsepower Tesla direct drive unit. The electric motor is fed from a 45 kWh battery pack split between front and back. The car weighs 1,100 kg (2425 lb) and has a 46/54 weight bias. Electric Classic Cars reduced the overall weight with carbon fiber bumpers, fiberglass fenders, and polycarbonate windows. The Beetle rides on Bilstein shocks and Eibach springs and large anti-roll bars in front and back. A set of Porsche Turbo wheels cover 997 brakes in front and Golf GTI brakes in back. Recently Guy Martin traveled to Santa Pod Raceway to set a Guiness World Record in the Beetle.

Source: Electric Classic Cars FB page and Guy Martin Proper