Nissan Patrol with a BMW M57 Inline-Six

Patrol4U is a company in Poland specializing in Nissan Patrol modifications. This fifth generation Patrol (Y61) was sent to the company for an engine swap. The company replaced the factory 3.0 L ZD30DDTi diesel inline-four with a BMW M57 inline-six making 260 horsepower and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque. The M57 motor bolts to a FS5R30 five-speed manual transmission thanks to a PMC Motorsports adapter, factory M57 flywheel, Patrol 240 mm disc, and BMW E60 530D pressure plate.

Source: Patrol4U FB page via PMC Motorsport FB page