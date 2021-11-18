1969 Charger with a Supercharged Hellcat V8

American Legends Hotrods and Musclecars built this 1969 Dodge Charger at their company in Phoenix, Arizona. The company installed a supercharged Hellcat V8 on top of a RMS (Reilly MotorSports) AlterKtion front suspension. The motor’s 707 horsepower and 650 lb-ft of torque is sent through a T56 six-speed manual transmission to a 9-inch rear end under a RMS triangulated 4-bar rear suspension. The car rides on a set of Ridetech adjustable coilovers with Wilwood disc brakes and E-T Classic V 18-inch wheels with Nitto tires.

Source: American Legends FB page via MotorTrend