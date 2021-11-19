Porsche 914 with a 3.8 L Flat-Six

PR Technology built this Porsche 914 at their company in Brookvale, NSW, Australia to race at the track. The car is powered by a 3.8 L 993 flat-six with Rothsport individual throttle bodies and MoTeC ECU. Power is sent to the rear wheels through a Porsche 915 transaxle with a Wevo conversion tail shift kit. Behind the custom BBS wheels are Brembo four-piston brakes and Bilstein shocks. Future upgrades include a sequential transaxle, custom exhaust, and carbon fiber diffuser.

Source: PR Technology FB page