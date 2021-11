CMZ Rotary shared this Mazda 929 powered by a turbocharged 1.3 L 13B two-rotor from a Mazda RX-8. The motor features a GTX42 turbocharger, Fueltech FT550 ECU, and six 1600 cc injectors. Behind the motor sits a six-speed manual transmission with a ORC twin-plate clutch sending power to a Isuzu rear end. Other upgrades include a Mazda RX-7 FC front suspension and disc brakes.

Source: CMZ Rotary